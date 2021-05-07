WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

WOW opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

