WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $217.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. Due to these positives, shares of the company have increased over the past year. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $198.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $198.21.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

