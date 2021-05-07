WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

WRK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,707. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WestRock by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in WestRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

