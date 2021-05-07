West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $329.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.04. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $334.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

