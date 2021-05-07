West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WFG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $86.48. 515,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

