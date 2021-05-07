West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE WFG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $86.48. 515,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.