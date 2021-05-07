Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $60.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WERN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,871,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after buying an additional 344,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

