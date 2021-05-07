Wells Fargo & Company Trims ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Target Price to $74.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ALLETE by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ALLETE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

