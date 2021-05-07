Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $150.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,118. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $137.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,748,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

