Wells Fargo & Company Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $184.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 89.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

