Wells Fargo & Company Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $78.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

NYSE GMED opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 19,694.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

