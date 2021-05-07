Wells Fargo & Company Increases American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $87.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,522,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American States Water by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

