Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $65.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

WestRock stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

