Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $129.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $70,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $995,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.