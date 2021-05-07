Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT):

4/27/2021 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

4/26/2021 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

4/21/2021 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

4/20/2021 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,202. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

