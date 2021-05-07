Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoNation (AN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AutoNation (NYSE: AN) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – AutoNation was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – AutoNation was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

4/21/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – AutoNation had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $100.00.

Shares of AN traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.01. 16,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 642,116 shares of company stock valued at $61,963,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

