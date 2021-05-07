Wedbush Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $114.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $122.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 61.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 79,832 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

