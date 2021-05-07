Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,575 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

