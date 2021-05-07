Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.