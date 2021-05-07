Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $366,000 in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $11,335,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

