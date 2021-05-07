Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

