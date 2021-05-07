Wedbush Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.