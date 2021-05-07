Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $98.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

