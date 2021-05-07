Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.17. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,847,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.