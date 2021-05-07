Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 969 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $166.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,532. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

