Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.95. 43,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,640. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

