Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Invests $190,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,238,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,709,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $127.76. The stock had a trading volume of 94,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,945. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.