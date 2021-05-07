Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 128,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.