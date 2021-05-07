Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 914,003 shares of company stock worth $47,048,095. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,515. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

