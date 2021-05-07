Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGV traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,252 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.82 and its 200-day moving average is $348.40. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

