Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 332,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.42. 33,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,879. The company has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.