Wealth Architects LLC Buys 110,736 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,736 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

