We Are One Seven LLC Sells 916 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

