We Are One Seven LLC Sells 70 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $186.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

