We Are One Seven LLC Increases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $169.40 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.