We Are One Seven LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,168 shares of company stock worth $23,458,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

