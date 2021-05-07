We Are One Seven LLC Has $550,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.52 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

