We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.70. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.40 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

