Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.21.

Shares of W opened at $286.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,884,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

