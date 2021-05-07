Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.38

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $299.38 and last traded at $299.12, with a volume of 1734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average is $245.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 122.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $6,508,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

