Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $142.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

