WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $44,000 Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

