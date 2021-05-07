WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $60,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

