WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires New Stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000.

OTCMKTS:THMAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

