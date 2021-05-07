Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $57.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $227.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $228.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $219.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $221.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.12. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

