Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.60

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.60 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 216565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.60 ($1.77).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.08. The stock has a market cap of £580.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.40.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.