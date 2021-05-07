Warburg Research Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.50 ($77.06).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock opened at €65.75 ($77.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.75 and its 200-day moving average is €60.24. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €36.88 ($43.39) and a 1-year high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.