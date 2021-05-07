Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

WMT opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $396.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 28,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 464,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

