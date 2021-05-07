Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, Barclays lowered Wal-Mart de México from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

