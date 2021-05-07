VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce $9.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $108.18 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

