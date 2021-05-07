vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

VTVT opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

